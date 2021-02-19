Verbatim: Bill O'Reilly show at Embassy canceled

The Embassy Theatre issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Feb. 19, 2021) – As a result of COVID-19, the Bill O’Reilly team has made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming show that was scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m. As the Embassy moved through the pandemic, staff appreciated the public’s patience as this event was rescheduled twice. The organization sincerely hopes that it can avoid postponements like this as the city reaches the other side of the pandemic.

O’Reilly’s team will look at relaunching the tour once there is more certainty in the marketplace. The Embassy is hopeful it can bring this show back to the Embassy stage.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card will be digitally refunded. Any refund request could take up to a month to process. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or gift card, they are asked to contact the Embassy by phone at this time. Please note that the Embassy cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy staff is available to answer any questions and appreciates your understanding. The team apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused. Feel free to visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The box office lobby has reopened to the public. Social distancing and face coverings are required and safety measures have been put into place to help reduce the exposure to COVID-19.