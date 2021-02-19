City plans to buy 220 more body cameras for police

The city of Fort Wayne plans to buy 220 more police body cameras, Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday.

"This is an important next step in our efforts to provide the best public safety services possible," Henry said in a statement. "Open communication, accessibility, community relations, and trust are critical as our officers serve and protect residents and businesses each day."

The total cost of the additional body cameras is $599,415. The 2021 city budget, approved by the Fort Wayne City Council in October, included funding for 100 body cameras at a total cost of $316,560.

Of the $999,073 total cost for all 320 body cameras, $83,098 will be paid for via a federal Justice Assistance Grant received by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

"The men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department are committed to meeting the safety needs of the public," Police Chief Steve Reed said in a statement. "We're looking forward to working with the city council to bring more body cameras to our department as a way to utilize technology and proactively provide enhanced services."

There are about 20 body cameras in use by Fort Wayne police officers, 12 of which are being tested by officers such as those in the Gang & Violent Crimes Unit, police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.

Police body cameras have been a main priority for the Mayor's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice. In a Thursday interview with The Journal Gazette, Henry said he plans to meet with Reed and the leaders of the commission next week.

The group, he said, will go over the commission's recommendations and determine which goals have already been met, which ones are currently in progress and which ones need particular attention.

Although delivery of the body cameras will depend on City Council approval, Rosales-Scatena said the police department hopes to begin using them later this year.

Not every camera will be placed into service immediately, because it will take time to fully implement the system's backbone.

The request will be introduced to City Council on Feb. 23, then discussed and voted upon on March 9.

Jamie Duffy of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

dgong@jg.net