Verbatim: Garbage, recycling collections moving slowly, city says

The city of Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, IN -- Due to the large amount of snowfall in the area this week, some alleys have become impassable and trash and recycling trucks have been getting stuck in the snow. Citizens are urged to remove any vehicles parked in their alleys that may be obstructing snow removal and garbage and recycling collection. City of Fort Wayne crews have moved small plows and loaders into the impassable alleys to remove the snow, but with the large amount of snow, and ice underneath the snow, it is a slow process. Any alleys that aren’t serviced this week will be serviced next week. Citizens are urged to be patient.