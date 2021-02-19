The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 19, 2021 12:13 pm

    Komets get 2 from AHL

    Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets have received reinforcements from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League. They’ve been assigned forwards Jason Cotton and Spencer Smallman.

    Cotton, who has played one pro game, had 20 goals and 37 points in 34 games last season for Sacred Heart University.

    Smallman, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, played 47 AHL games last season with Charlotte, and had three goals and 13 points. Both are on NHL contracts.

    jcohn@jg.net

     

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article

    Email story