Komets get 2 from AHL

The Komets have received reinforcements from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League. They’ve been assigned forwards Jason Cotton and Spencer Smallman.

Cotton, who has played one pro game, had 20 goals and 37 points in 34 games last season for Sacred Heart University.

Smallman, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, played 47 AHL games last season with Charlotte, and had three goals and 13 points. Both are on NHL contracts.

jcohn@jg.net