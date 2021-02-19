Friday, February 19, 2021 8:15 am
Calhoun Street lane restrictions extended for week
The Journal Gazette
Lane restrictions on Calhoun Street between Jefferson Boulevard and Douglas Street have been extended through Feb. 26, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The restrictions are part of American Electric Power's Underground Network Reconstruction Project, North Phase, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
