Freezing fog: Wabash

Freezing fog has developed over an area including Wabash County, limiting local visibilities, the National Weather Service said today..

The fog formed because of plummeting temperatures below zero where skies have cleared above deep snowpack, the weather service said in a statement.

Conditions will improve by 10 a.m., the statement said. It said travelers should allow extra time to reach their destinations, and should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities and for slippery roads and bridges.