Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, February 21, 2021:

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 888 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 655,541 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 11,947 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Another 425 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,083,893 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,076,245 on Saturday. A total of 7,754,038 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

As of today, 889,607 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 436,849 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.