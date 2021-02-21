NZXT Recalls H1 computer cases due to the metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis can cause a short in the printed circuit board and overheating, posing a fire hazard due to the circuit board's design.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled computer cases and contact NZXT for a free repair kit.

Consumers can contact NZXT toll-free at 888-965-5520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at h1support@nzxt.com, or online at https://info.nzxt.com/h1-recall/ or www.nzxt.com and click on “Contact” then “Customer Support” for more information.

This recall involves NZXT H1 computer cases with model numbers CA-H16WR-W1 (matte white) and CA-H16WR-B1 (matte black) and serial numbers 1200233400001 to 1203962204202, 00648999610844189725 to 00648999610844206361, and 0120AC00100001 to 01211C01900285. The computer cases have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom. The model number and serial number are located on the bottom of the case.

NZXT has received 11 reports of circuit boards overheating or catching fire worldwide, six of which occurred in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

The cases were sold online at www.NZXT.com and in electronic stores nationwide from February 2020 through February 2021 for about $350.