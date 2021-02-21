Jimco Lamps recalls J Hunt Home and J Hunt and Co. accent tables with charging receptacles due to the convenience charging receptacles and/or USB ports installed in the accent tables can have an electrical issue resulting in reverse polarity, which can pose a shock hazard to the user.

Consumers should immediately stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact Jimco Lamp for a full refund or free replacement accent table.

Consumers can contact Jimco Lamp toll-free at 833-659-0753 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.jhunthome.com and www.jimcolamp.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of affected styles and colors.

This recall involves multiple styles and colors of side accent tables with convenience charging receptacles and USB ports. The product is made of MDF, solid wood, veneers, and other materials. Some of the units have mirrored accents, one drawer or two drawer units. All of the affected units contain convenience receptacles for AC and DC electricity for ordinary receptacles and for USB charging pins. The units are sold with hangtags marked as “J Hunt Home” or “J Hunt & Co.” The different styles of the recalled units measure about 14 inches by 14 inches by 28 inches high for many of the units up to 24 inches by 15.5 inches by 74 inches high on certain other bookcase style units. The tables weigh between 13 and 26 pounds. All recalled units have a white adhesive label on the underside or back of the unit with the item number and date codes between April 2019 and November 2020. The date code is listed as a two-digit month followed by a slash and a four-digit year code such as 04/2019.

A complete list of affected item numbers are listed below and on the firm's website:

FR9020 FR9175 FR9846 FR9888 FR10070 FR10081 FR10114 FR8775 FR9021 FR9842 FR9847 FR9889 FR10071 FR10082 FR10115 FR9022 FR9843 FR9848 FR9890 FR10072 FR10083 FR10146 FR9173 FR9844 FR9886 FR9891 FR10079 FR10084 FR11149 FR9174 FR9845 FR9887 FR10069 FR10080 FR10085 FR11267

The accent tables were sold at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishings stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online sites from May 2019 through December 2020 for between $60 and $130.