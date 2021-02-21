Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

Consumers can contact Toro toll-free at 833-254-8856 to access the 24-hour Toro Dealer locator system, or online at www.Toro.com/locator to locate a Toro authorized service dealer near you.

This recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website at https://www.toro.com/en/product-safety-information/product-recall-information.

The firm has received five reports of incidents related to auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released. No injuries have been reported.

The snowthrowers were sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.acehardware.com, and www.toro.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.