The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, February 22, 2021 11:13 pm

    Verbatim: Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff

    The Journal Gazette

    The Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued this news release today:

    INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

    Per the President’s proclamation, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset Friday, February 26.

    Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

     

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story