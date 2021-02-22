Monday, February 22, 2021 11:13 pm
Verbatim: Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff
The Journal Gazette
The Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued this news release today:
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
Per the President’s proclamation, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset Friday, February 26.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story