Participation in race, equity, inclusion initiative grows

As plans for a citywide effort to address race, equity and inclusion began to take shape last year, Iric Headley thought about the participation he wanted to see.

He hoped 20 organizations and 500 people would get involved -- thresholds his mother and wife told him were too low, Headley said.

They were right, he told the Fort Wayne's downtown Rotary Club during a virtual meeting Monday.

United Front has attracted more than 150 organizations and more than 7,200 people, Headley said, noting participation continues to grow.

"This is not a dream anymore. This is not a concept anymore," said Headley, Fort Wayne United director. "It's in action, and it's rolling and it's making an impact."

The initiative is a Fort Wayne United program funded through private donations, although Headley's salary is paid by city dollars, Headley said.