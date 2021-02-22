Verbatim: $1.4 million awarded for Monroeville Road-Wayne Trace improvements

Allen County issued this news release today:

(February 22, 2021) -- The Allen County Highway Department has received good news for plans to address safety concerns at a southeast Allen County intersection.

The Indiana Department of Transportation today awarded nearly $1.4 million in federal funding for proposed improvements to the Monroeville Road-Wayne Trace intersection. This amount represents 90% of the estimated construction and inspection costs. The overall estimated project cost for engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction is just over $2 million. Additional federal funding is anticipated for project engineering and right-of-way acquisition.

Monroeville Road crosses Wayne Trace at an unfavorable angle which, combined with other sight distance challenges, have contributed to a number of vehicle crashes over the last several years. The proposed project will replace the intersection with a single-lane roundabout which will slow down traffic through the intersection and minimize the number and severity of crashes. Approaches and the intersection angle will be adjusted to meet current INDOT design standards and to slow traffic speeds through the intersection. Streetlighting along the four approaches will also be installed to enhance safety.

The project also includes work on the Wayne Trace and Brunson Road “Y” intersection, which is just southeast of Monroeville Road and Wayne Trace. Work there will improve the angle through the intersection to enhance safe traffic flow between the two intersections. The existing 10-foot travel lanes will be resurfaced and widened to 11 feet with 6- to 8-foot shoulders.

Engineering on the project will begin this year with construction scheduled for 2026.