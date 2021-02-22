The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, February 22, 2021 2:22 pm

    Silver Alert declared for missing Indianapolis woman

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana State Police say Bonnie Dunn, 79, was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday. Police believe Dunn may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

    Dunn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a maroon 2015 Ford Escape with an Indiana license plate of XYC438.

    Anyone with information about Dunn is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or dial 911.

     

