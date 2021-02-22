The Journal Gazette
 
    Lane restrictions for section of Barr Street

    The Journal Gazette

    Barr Street between Main and Wayne streets will be restricted from Tuesday to Friday while crews work on American Electric Power’s Underground Network Reconstruction Project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

