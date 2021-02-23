Tuesday, February 23, 2021 3:36 pm
Missing city man found dead in Marion
The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne man who had been missing since Jan. 29 was found dead in Marion.
Marion police confirmed Tuesday that Glenn Henry, 59, was found dead Monday in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart store.
It's unclear what the cause of death was. Marion police said an autopsy is scheduled for this week in Fort Wayne.
Henry was reported missing in Fort Wayne Jan. 29.
