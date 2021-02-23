USF football opener canceled

The following was released on Tuesday, February 23, 2021:

Those anxious for the start of Saint Francis’ spring football season will need to exercise just a bit more patience. One week, to be exact.

The Cougars’ season-opening game against Madonna, slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, has been canceled due to COVID issues on Madonna’s campus.

“I received a call from (Madonna athletic director) Scott Kennell around noon (Tuesday),” USF athletic director Mike McCaffrey said. “(He) said they had several positive cases on their campus, including in the football program and they would not be able to play.

“With Michigan schools, this was always a concern because they are requiring random (COVID) testing during the week. “(We did not receive) notice before today, but when we play a school from Michigan, this may happen due to their testing requirements.”

Saint Francis, ranked ninth in the country in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll released Monday, will now kick off its season at home on Saturday, March 6 against Taylor University. Tickets purchased for the Madonna game will be honored for the Taylor game.

McCaffrey did say that he is still trying to locate an opponent for Saturday, but available opponent options are limited and a condensed timeframe in which to set up a game could preclude a contest from happening.

“We would need to figure that out by (Wednesday) probably,” McCaffrey said. “If we could arrange travel and transportation, we would be willing (to play a road game).”

Saturday’s cancellation does not exempt Saint Francis from any postseason aspirations, as the NAIA requires four games for an at-large berth. As Madonna stands as a provisional member of the Mid-States Football Association, Saturday’s game was not considered a divisional contest for USF.

The Cougars’ remaining schedule includes games against all six Mideast League foes. Other ranked opponents within the division include No. 2 Marian, No. 13 Concordia (MI) and No. 22 Siena Heights.

The Cougars will need four divisional games to merit consideration as a division champion within the MSFA as well.

“We still have six division games that count, (and we) still have everything in front of us,” McCaffrey said.