Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:40 pm
Residents asked to clear storm drains
The Journal Gazette
Residents are asked to check and clear storm drains in anticipation of melting snow, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The drains should be clear of piles of snow, ice chunks, trash and debris, City Utilities said in a statement.
Drains that are not properly cleared can cause standing-water problems and the possibility of water backing up into yards and sometimes into homes, the statement said.
