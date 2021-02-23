The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:40 pm

    Residents asked to clear storm drains

    The Journal Gazette

    Residents are asked to check and clear storm drains in anticipation of melting snow, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The drains should be clear of piles of snow, ice chunks, trash and debris, City Utilities said in a statement.

    Drains that are not properly cleared can cause standing-water problems and the possibility of water backing up into yards and sometimes into homes, the statement said.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story