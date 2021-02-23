Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:07 am
Portion of Spring Street closed for utility work
The Journal Gazette
A portion of Spring Street between Leesburg Road and Tyler Street is closed for utility work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The work is scheduled to be completed at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
