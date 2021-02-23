The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:07 am

    Portion of Spring Street closed for utility work

    The Journal Gazette

    A portion of Spring Street between Leesburg Road and Tyler Street is closed for utility work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work is scheduled to be completed at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story