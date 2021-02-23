Tuesday, February 23, 2021 9:58 am
Fort Wayne man injured in snowmobile crash
The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne man was in critical condition after being thrown from a snowmobile on Hamilton Lake.
Indiana conservation officers were called to the 400 block of Lane 210 in Hamilton at 4:50 p.m. Monday.
Officers said Hayden V. Rice, 28, was operating a snowmobile on the ice on Hamilton Lake at a high rate of speed when he did not make a turn, was thrown and struck a metal dock post.
Rice was flown to a hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Rice was not wearing a helmet or any other protective gear, conservation officers said.
The investigation is ongoing.
