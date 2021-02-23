Fort Wayne man injured in snowmobile crash

A Fort Wayne man was in critical condition after being thrown from a snowmobile on Hamilton Lake.

Indiana conservation officers were called to the 400 block of Lane 210 in Hamilton at 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Officers said Hayden V. Rice, 28, was operating a snowmobile on the ice on Hamilton Lake at a high rate of speed when he did not make a turn, was thrown and struck a metal dock post.

Rice was flown to a hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Rice was not wearing a helmet or any other protective gear, conservation officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.