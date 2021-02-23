State lowers vaccine eligibility age to 60

Hoosiers ages 60 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment should go to https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location, the Indiana Department of Health said. For assistance, Hoosiers can call 211 or contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.

Appointments will be available over the next four to six weeks to align with the expected weekly vaccine allocation.

To date, more than 60% of eligible Hoosiers have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated, the department said. As of Monday, 893,246 Hoosiers have received their first vaccine dose, and 440,028 are fully vaccinated.

The expansion of the eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.