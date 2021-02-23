Tuesday, February 23, 2021 8:44 am
Executive Blvd. closure
The southbound lanes of Executive Boulevard between Coliseum Boulevard and Directors Row will be closed Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
