Van Buren Street closure
Van Buren Street between Wayne and Main streets will be closed Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A crane crew will be working in the area related to Lutheran Downtown Hospital construction and should finish March 2.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
