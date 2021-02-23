The Journal Gazette
 
    Van Buren Street closure

    The Journal Gazette

    Van Buren Street between Wayne and Main streets will be closed Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A crane crew will be working in the area related to Lutheran Downtown Hospital construction and should finish March 2.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

