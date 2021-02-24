Woman pleads guilty in husband's death

A Fort Wayne woman admitted today she fatally stabbed her husband in May.

Jamie Marsee, 25, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter and invasion of privacy.

A plea agreement calls for her to serve a 32 1/2 year prison term when she is sentenced March 22.

Marsee was arrested in the May 14 stabbing death of her husband, Austin Harrison, 24, at Midwest Pile and Steel on Pontiac Street.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Marsee and Harrison arguing in the parking lot.

Marsee told police she had gone to Midwest Pipe and Steel to retrieve a child's car seat from Harrison, with whom she'd argued earlier in the day. Marsee said Harrison threw the car seat. That enraged her, Marsee told detectives, causing her to go to the trunk of her SUV, get a knife commonly used for filleting fish and slash one of Harrison's car tires.

Court documents state that in the scuffle, Harrison had Marsee in a "bear hug." Once a coworker separated the pair, Harrison began bleeding, then collapsed into a puddle of water.

Marsee reportedly told police the pair both had their hands on the knife and that Harrison stabbed himself. Marsee said she realized Harrison had a knife in his chest when he fell so she pulled it out to try to help him, documents said.

Witnesses told police Marsee unsuccessfully tried to lift Harrison off the ground before she ultimately took the knife and left the area.

According to police, Marsee said she didn't mean to kill Harrison, but asked another witness to get rid of the knife or "clean it or swab it with bleach."