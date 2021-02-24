Local man pleads guilty in baseball bat beating death

A Bluffton man could spend the next 51 years behind bars after admitting he used a baseball bat to beat a man who later died.

Levi Arnold, 22, pleaded guilty today in Allen Superior Court to murder and resisting law enforcement.

Arnold will be sentenced April 16. A plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to 51 ½ years in prison. A murder conviction is punishable by up to 65 years in prison.

There had been questions about whether Arnold could understand the case against him and help with his defense. Doctors examined him, and he was found competent in October to stand trial.

DeMarcus Walker, 44, was beaten March 7, 2020 with a baseball bat outside the Apple Glen Walmart on the city's southwest side, police said. He died about a month later. The Allen County coroner's office ruled Walker's death a homicide in July, and Arnold – who had been charged with attempted murder – was charged with murder.

Arnold, who is white, was driving in the store's parking lot and wearing a ski mask when he swerved toward Walker, who is Black, striking him, according to charging documents. Arnold then got out of the car and beat Walker with the bat, investigators said. Walker's family has said the attack was racially motivated.

Witnesses told police the beating stopped when a bystander with a gun told Arnold to stop. Officers tried to stop Arnold as he drove onto West Jefferson Boulevard, but he eluded police and was later arrested at his home in Bluffton.

jchapman@jg.net