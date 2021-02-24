The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 2:46 pm

    Water-line break restricts section of Executive Boulevard

    A section of Executive Boulevard between Progress and Production roads is restricted while crews repair a water-line break, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work is expected to be completed today, the city said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

