Indiana: 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 1,019 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 14 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,039 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 428 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 658,043 the total number of state residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

To date, the statement said, 3,093,689 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,088,729 Tuesday. A total of 7,856,992 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 60 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

As of today, 920,930 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 482,564 are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.