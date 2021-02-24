Pfizer dose doubles county clinic's vaccination ability

The Allen County COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be doubling vaccinations soon, the county Department of Health said today.

The clinic at Memorial Coliseum will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine beginning the week of March 8, the health department said in a statement.

The department has been administering the Moderna vaccine, averaging about 1,200 every week because of limited availability of the vaccine. With the addition of the Pfizer vaccine, the department expects to average twice the number of vaccines a week, to about 2,400 residents.

The increase of vaccines will not change the clinic's hours, the department said, adding the staff is able to accommodate about 100 scheduled appointments every hour.

The Pfizer vaccine will require a second dose at least 21 days apart, the department said. Residents can schedule the second appointment after receiving the first dose. Anyone who has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic will still be able to receive the second one at the clinic.

The vaccines are available by appointment only and to Hoosiers 60 and older, along with healthcare workers and first responders. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No walk-ins will be accepted.