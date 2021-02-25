Sampson to step down from role as partnership's president, CEO

John Sampson will step down as president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership at the end of March, the organization announced late today.

Sampson, who turns 68 in April, is trading his executive position for a to-do list that includes tackling home improvement projects, volunteering for his church and spending time with his two grandchildren.

Slowing down hasn't crossed his mind.

"I'm just moving on to do some other service things that are very important to me," he said in a phone interview.

Sampson was the founding executive of the Regional Partnership, an 11-county, public-private partnership dedicated to building a globally competitive region. The organization, founded in 2006, represents the regional interests of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

The Regional Partnership will immediately begin a national search for his successor, officials said.

sslater@jg.net