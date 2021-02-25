Verbatim: NLRB complaint against Philharmonic

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association issued the following Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 –

On February 24, Region 25 (Indianapolis) of the National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

It alleges that during the course of bargaining for a successor collective bargaining agreement, the Philharmonic failed and refused to bargain in good faith when it “presented and subsequently withdrew bargaining proposals; reneged on tentative agreements and attempted to bargain from scratch; and submitted regressive proposals.”

The complaint, which was issued after a 3-month investigation into the Philharmonic's bargaining conduct by the federal agency, further asserts that the Philharmonic violated federal law—the National Labor Relations Act. The matter has been set for trial on June 2.

Also on February 24, the Philharmonic's labor lawyer provided musicians with a new proposal which appeared to be a belated attempt to remedy the Philharmonic's prior unlawful conduct. However, the new proposal includes the same cut to the number of contract musicians employed by the Philharmonic, from 63 to 15, and contains many of the same degrading cuts to musician wages and work conditions contained in their previous proposal.

Since furloughing musicians in August, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has failed to produce a substantive plan to present music to our community or employ musicians. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic continues to pay its administration and conducting staff, and as of the close of 2020, has accumulated net assets in excess of $26 million.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic (James Palermo, Managing Director) is the only full-time orchestra in North America to occupy a position on the American Federation of Musicians' International Unfair List.

Visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association website at www.fwpmusicians.com for more information.