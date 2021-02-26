City Council members send letter opposing towers bill

The Fort Wayne City Council announced Friday it is opposed to House Bill 1164.

A letter to state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, that was signed by all nine City Council members said the bill would take authority away from local city and county governments in regulating the placement of cell phone and other telecommunication towers in local rights of way in cities, towns and counties.

"Both neighborhoods and rural areas are affected here," the letter said. "As Fort Wayne City Council members, we are sensitive and knowledgeable about the need for updated technology so communication devices can be properly placed."

But many of the new technology cellular towers are being positioned in neighborhoods and in rural areas without council's input, the letter said.

"They intrude on properties and are unsightly. Some are quite large and can block views, with unlimited density, unrestricted height, and unrestricted numbers," the letter said.