Indiana: 963 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 660,071 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,098 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 433 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Today’s dashboard includes historical tests from a lab that resulted in the addition of 663 previously tested individuals and 2,150 negative test results. To date, 3,106,426 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,100,111 Thursday. A total of 7,942,952 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 963,225 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 531,962 are fully vaccinated.