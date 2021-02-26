Nelson's coaching contract not renewed, Purdue Fort Wayne says

The contract of head women's basketball coach Niecee Nelson is not being renewed, Purdue Fort Wayne announced today.

In a statement, Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said: "This decision is based on the team's competitive performance over Nelson's time as head coach."

In five seasons under Nelson, the Mastodons were 22-116 and 8-74 in league play in the Summit and Horizon leagues.

The team's grade point average improved from 2.63 to 3.43 on a 4.0 scale during the fall 2020 semester, the statement said. It said a national search will begin immediately to identify Nelson's successor.