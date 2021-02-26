The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, February 26, 2021

    Nelson's coaching contract not renewed, Purdue Fort Wayne says

    The Journal Gazette

    The contract of head women's basketball coach Niecee Nelson is not being renewed, Purdue Fort Wayne announced today.

    In a statement, Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said: "This decision is based on the team's competitive performance over Nelson's time as head coach."

    In five seasons under Nelson, the Mastodons were 22-116 and 8-74 in league play in the Summit and Horizon leagues.

    The team's grade point average improved from 2.63 to 3.43 on a 4.0 scale during the fall 2020 semester, the statement said. It said a national search will begin immediately to identify Nelson's successor.

     

