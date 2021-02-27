Larry Clisby, longtime voice of Purdue basketball, dies at 74

Larry Clisby, who served as the voice of Purdue basketball for nearly 1,200 games during a four-decade period, died this morning at his home in Florida, the university announced. He was 74.

Clisby had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung and metastatic brain cancer in June 2018, and retired before the 2020-21 season, Purdue said in a statement.

“Cliz was more than just Purdue Basketball's radio announcer. He was truly a part of our team and program for more than 40 years. He had close relationships with current and former players and we always considered him an extended part of our staff,” head coach Matt Painter said in the statement. “While it's a sad day for all of us and all our great fans, we should all feel fortunate that he was our program's voice and cherish those memories of him calling games for the team he loved.”

Clisby started his broadcasting career in Paducah, Kentucky, before being hired by WLFI-TV in Lafayette in 1977. He started in the area by calling high school basketball games and being the set-up man for Purdue basketball before moving full-time to become the Voice of the Boilermakers in 1982, while also hosting the Gene Keady Show.

During his time broadcasting Purdue, the Boilermakers had nine Big Ten Championship seasons, one Big Ten Tournament title, 28 NCAA Tournaments and three Elite Eight appearances. In 2018, he was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame.