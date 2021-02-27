Saturday, February 27, 2021 8:35 am
Rothman, St. Joe restrictions extended
The Journal Gazette
The intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between Maplecrest and St. Joe roads and on St. Joe Road between St. Joe Center and Rothman roads have been extended through March 12, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.
Crews are installing communication lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
