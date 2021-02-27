Saturday, February 27, 2021 8:28 am
Jefferson Boulevard block limited next week
The Journal Gazette
Jefferson Boulevard will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday between Van Buren Street and Broadway during installation of fiber optic lines, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.
Lane restrictions will alternate on either the north or south side of Jefferson, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
