Saturday, February 27, 2021 8:18 am
Superior Street section restricted during utility-line work
The Journal Gazette
Superior Street will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday through Wednesday between Wells and Calhoun streets while crews install utility lines, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story