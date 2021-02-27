The Journal Gazette
 
    Superior Street section restricted during utility-line work

    The Journal Gazette

    Superior Street will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday through Wednesday between Wells and Calhoun streets while crews install utility lines, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

     

