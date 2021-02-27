Maiden Lane block to close for 6 months

Maiden Lane between Main and Berry Streets will be closed to through traffic for at least six months, beginning Monday, during the construction of the new Ashberry parking garage and mixed-use development, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.

Included with this work will be a sidewalk closure and lane restrictions on Berry Street between Maiden Lane and Harrison Street, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.