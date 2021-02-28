Indiana: 736 more COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths Sunday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 736 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 661,673 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,142 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,117,201 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,112,174 Saturday. A total of 8.021,430 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 992,727 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 565,722 are fully vaccinated.