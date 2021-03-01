Paul Steiner, longtime Brotherhood Mutual leader, dies

Paul Steiner, who worked at Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co. for more than four decades and served as president or board chairman for 26 years, died Sunday, the company announced tonight. He was 92.

Steiner became company president in 1971, serving as chairman and president from 1974 to 1994, then as chairman until 2000, the Fort Wayne-based church insurer said in a statement. He was appointed to the company's board in 1968 and served on it for about 40 years until his retirement as an honorary director in 2009.

“Paul was an amazing leader who never forgot the mission,” said Mark Robison, chairman and president of Brotherhood Mutual, in the statement. “To me, he was a boss, an adviser and a friend. He will be greatly missed.“

Steiner was a past president of the Mutual Insurance Companies Association of Indiana, a past treasurer of the National Association of Evangelicals and a past president of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club. He was a trustee emeritus of Taylor University and was named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 1998.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth; four children; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later tonight or see Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.