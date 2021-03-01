No chronic wasting disease found in Indiana deer despite more testing

Testing for chronic wasting disease has increased slightly this year, but no cases have been found among wild deer in Indiana, the state Department of Natural Resources said today.

A total of 893 wild deer in Indiana were tested for the disease through the end of the 2020-21 season, up from 823 in 2019, the DNR said in a statement.

The disease, which is fatal to deer, has been detected in neighboring states, the statement said.