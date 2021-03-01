'Buy Local Spend Local' project announced

Public Service Credit Union on Monday announced a "Buy Local Spend Local" community investment project that encourages its 4,600 members to shop at locally owned businesses.

The Fort Wayne-based credit union, with two locations, said it will randomly reimburse 15 transactions per month of up to $35 each when the member uses the credit union’s debit or credit card to complete their purchase. The program officially launches this month.

Transactions at any locally owned business that accepts debit or credit cards are automatically eligible for reimbursement. The credit union hosts a website, www.buylocalspendlocal.com/pscu, with information about the project.

“We’ve supported Allen County for 88 years, and we’re excited to help support local businesses through this challenging time,” Carolyn Mikesell, the credit union's CEO, said in a statement.