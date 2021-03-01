The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 01, 2021

    Dr. Reddy's recalls prescription drug blister packages due to risk of poisoning

    Dr. Reddy's recalls prescription drug blister packages due to risk of poisoning.

    The products are prescription medications that were labeled and distributed by Dr. Reddy's for institutional use only. The prescription medications were distributed by third party wholesalers to retail pharmacies and could have been dispensed to consumers. The packaging of the products is not child resistant and can pose a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

    Consumers should immediately store the recalled medications in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Dr. Reddy's for a full refund. 

     Name of product: Imatinib Mesylate Tablets 100 mg, Imatinib Mesylate Tablets 400 mg, Pregabalin Capsules 50 mg, Pregabalin Capsules 75 mg, Pregabalin Capsules 100 mg, Pregabalin Capsules 150 mg, Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets 800 mg, Tadalafil Tablets 5 mg and Tadalafil Tablets 20 mg 

    This recall involves blister packages of prescription medications. The name and strength of the medication, “For Institutional Use only,” “Rx Only,” lot number and expiration date are printed on the outside of the package as well as on the individual blister units. The Dr. Reddy's logo and NDC number are printed on the outside of the package. The recalled medications include the following:

     

    Recalled Prescription Drugs

     

    NDC Numbers

    Carton Configurations

    Lot Numbers

    Expiration Dates

    Imatinib Mesylate Tablets 100 mg

    43598-344-31

     

    3 blister cards of 10 tablets

     

    H2000138

     

    2022-0630

    Imatinib Mesylate Tablets 400 mg

    43598-345-31

    3 blister cards of 10 tablets

    H2000127

    2022-0630

    Pregabalin

    Capsules 50 mg

    43598-292-66

    5 blister cards of 10 capsules

    T900876

    2021-0630

    Pregabalin Capsules 75 mg

    43598-293-66

    5 blister cards of 10 capsules

    T901021

    2021-0731

    Pregabalin

    Capsules 100 mg

    43598-294-66

    5 blister cards of 10 capsules

    T901022

    2021-0731

    Pregabalin

    Capsules 150 mg

    43598-295-66

    5 blister cards of 10 capsules

    T901023

    2021-0731

    Sevelamer Carbonate

    Tablets 800 mg

    55111-789-11

    4 blister cards of 25 tablets

    T801003, T000009, T900221

    2020-1031, 2021-1231, 2021-0228

    Tadalafil

    Tablets 5 mg

    43598-575-31

    3 blister cards of 10 tablets

    T000376

    2022-0131

    Tadalafil

    Tablets 20 mg

    43598-573-31

    3 blister cards of 10 tablets

    T000425

    2022-0228

     


    Consumers can contact Dr. Reddy's toll-free at 888-375-3784 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.drreddys.com and click on “Recall” for more information. Report incidents related to children accessing or ingesting these prescription medications to www.SaferProducts.gov. Report adverse events, medication errors, and quality problems related to the use of these products to FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program either online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm, download the form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and submit by regular mail, and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 800-FDA-0178.

    Beginning in 2018, Dr. Reddy's sold the recalled medications to wholesalers. Ultimately, these medications could have been sold to consumers at retail pharmacies in the United States at prices varying based on quantities prescribed, health insurance terms, and other factors.

