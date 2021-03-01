March 1, 2021: 555 COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

Health officials announced today that 555 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 20 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,162 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said.

It said another 413 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 662,213 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said.

To date, 3,120,195 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,117,201 Sunday. A total of 8,035,726 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 60-years-old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live or work in Indiana to meet eligibility requirements.

As of today, 1,000,321 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 569,463 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.