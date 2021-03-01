Homicide ruled in toddler's death; man arrested

A New Haven man is charged in the death of a 17-month-old girl.

Michael T. Allen, 31, was charged today with neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery in the death of Kaivonni Lynn Vachon. The Allen County coroner said today she died from blunt force injuries to her abdomen.

Her death is the county's seventh homicide this year, the coroner said.

Kaivonni was first was taken to a fire station for assistance early Thursday, then taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced shortly after she arrived, the county coroner's office said.

Allen is scheduled to appear in Allen Superior Court today.

Kaivonni's death is being investigated by the New Haven Police Department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.