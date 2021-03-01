Monday, March 01, 2021 10:46 am
Indiana reaches 1 million initial COVID-19 vaccinations
The Journal Gazette
More than 1 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since late December, the Indiana Department of Health announced today.
A total of 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received at least one dose, the department said; 569,465 are fully vaccinated.
Hoosiers 60 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccination, along with health care workers, emergency responders and long-term care residents. Indiana residents can go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance to schedule an appointment at nearly 400 locations throughout the state.
To date, 69% of Hoosiers ages 80 and older, 70% of Hoosiers 70 to 79 years old and 49% of Hoosiers 60 to 69 years old have scheduled an appointment or received their first dose.
Additional appointments and locations are being added as more vaccine becomes available, the department said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story