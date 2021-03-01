Indiana reaches 1 million initial COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 1 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since late December, the Indiana Department of Health announced today.

A total of 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received at least one dose, the department said; 569,465 are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers 60 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccination, along with health care workers, emergency responders and long-term care residents. Indiana residents can go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance to schedule an appointment at nearly 400 locations throughout the state.

To date, 69% of Hoosiers ages 80 and older, 70% of Hoosiers 70 to 79 years old and 49% of Hoosiers 60 to 69 years old have scheduled an appointment or received their first dose.

Additional appointments and locations are being added as more vaccine becomes available, the department said.