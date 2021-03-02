Two injured in Angola crash

Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following a crash involving two pedestrians, the Angola Police Department said in a news release.

At 7:11 p.m., police responded the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on North Wayne Street in Angola. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman who were injured in the crash.

Both were taken to an area hospital where the boy was listed in stable condition. The woman's condition was critical Tuesday night, the news release said.

Neither victim has been identified.

Police say a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, driven by Ronald Brown, 79, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, was traveling southbound on North Wayne Street when the pedestrians were struck.

The incident remains under investigation.