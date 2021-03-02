Steel Dynamics reducing Butler facility's air pollution

Steel Dynamics Inc. has agreed to upgrade its Butler facility's air pollution control equipment at a cost of $3 million to reduce air emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

The company also agreed to pay a $475,000 civil penalty to be split between the state of Indiana the U.S. government, the EPA said.

The upgrade at the Butler facility will help protect the environment and public health by reducing particulate matter emissions. They contain microscopic solids that can be inhaled and cause serious health problems, the EPA said.

The EPA alleged SDI was violating the Clean Air Act by failing to comply with its Title V permit. SDI owns and operates two steel facilities in Butler – Iron Dynamics Division and Flat Roll Division. The EPA said an inspection identified multiple violations at each plant.

The violations included a failure to capture all emissions from three ladle metallurgical stations and route them to a baghouse, as required by the company's Title V operating permit, the EPA said.

The EPA's consent decree with SDI requires the company to upgrade the capture and control of emission from the ladle metallurgical stations by constructing and operating a new or expanded baghouse.

A call to the company seeking comment today was not immediately returned.

