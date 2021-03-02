Tuesday, March 02, 2021 12:38 pm
Ruoff to add 700 jobs by end of 2022
SHERRY SLATER | The Journal Gazette
Ruoff Mortgage today announced plans to create 700 new positions by the end of next year.
The privately held Fort Wayne mortgage company also announced $356 million in revenue for 2020, a 66% increase over the $215 million recorded for 2019.
Ruoff's loan volume also doubled to more than 30,000, the company said in a news release. Total loan volume for last year was $5.6 billion.
Owner Mark Music, president and CEO, said increased automation and artificial intelligence capabilities helped drive growth.
"Those investments have served to boost productivity as well as enhance customer experience, particularly enabling our successful transition to a (work from home) environment during the quarantine," he said in a statement.
