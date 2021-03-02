Indiana: 582 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths Tuesday

Health officials announced today that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 31 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,192 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 662,750 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,123,029 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,120,195 Monday. A total of 8,056,112 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 55 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 1,014,651 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 587,359 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered.